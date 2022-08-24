|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|24
|18
|.571
|3½
|Staten Island
|20
|24
|.455
|8½
|York
|18
|26
|.409
|10½
|Long Island
|17
|27
|.386
|11½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|Kentucky
|22
|21
|.513
|7½
|Charleston
|19
|23
|.452
|10
|Lexington
|19
|23
|.452
|10
|High Point
|19
|25
|.432
|11
|Tuesday's Games
Lancaster 9, Long Island 3
Southern Maryland 5, York 4
Lexington 11, High Point 3
Charleston 7, Gastonia 4
Staten Island 9, Kentucky 7
|Wednesday's Games
Kentucky 4, Staten Island 0
Lancaster 7, Long Island 6
York 3, Southern Maryland 2
High Point 5, Lexington 4
Gastonia 11, Charleston 2
|Thursday's Games
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
