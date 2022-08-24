All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2815.651
x-Southern Maryland2418.571
Staten Island2024.455
York1826.40910½
Long Island1727.38611½
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia3014.682
Kentucky2221.513
Charleston1923.45210
Lexington1923.45210
High Point1925.43211
Tuesday's Games

Lancaster 9, Long Island 3

Southern Maryland 5, York 4

Lexington 11, High Point 3

Charleston 7, Gastonia 4

Staten Island 9, Kentucky 7

Wednesday's Games

Kentucky 4, Staten Island 0

Lancaster 7, Long Island 6

York 3, Southern Maryland 2

High Point 5, Lexington 4

Gastonia 11, Charleston 2

Thursday's Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

