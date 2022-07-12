North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 90F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some heavy this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.