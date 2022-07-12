All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster501.000
Staten Island41.8001
x-Southern Maryland42.667
Long Island14.2004
York14.2004
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia501.000
Lexington32.6002
Charleston24.333
Kentucky14.2004
High Point05.0005
Sunday's Games

Lancaster 10, Kentucky 4

Lexington 3, Long Island 2, 10 innings

York 7, Southern Maryland 3

Staten Island 4, Charleston 1

High Point at Gastonia, 2, ppd.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Gastonia at Kentucky, 12:05 p.m.

High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

