All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland179.654
York169.640½
Lancaster1511.5772
Staten Island1213.480
Long Island1113.4585
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point159.625
Gastonia1410.5831
Charleston1113.4584
Spire City (Frederick)1115.4235
Lexington323.11513
Saturday's Games

Staten Island 4, Lancaster 0

Spire City 9, York 7

Southern Maryland 9, Charleston 1

Gastonia 9, Lexington 2

High Point 6, Long Island 1

Sunday's Games

York 16, Spire City 5

Southern Maryland 5, Charleston 2

Gastonia 4, Lexington 3

Staten Island 7, Lancaster 5

Long Island at High Point, susp.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Spire City at Gastonia, 11:35 a.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

