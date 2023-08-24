All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2317.575
Southern Maryland2218.5501
Staten Island2218.5501
York1920.487
Long Island1622.4216
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point2513.658
Gastonia2414.6321
Charleston1920.487
Spire City (Frederick)1723.4259
Lexington931.22517
Wednesday's Games

Southern Maryland 6, Staten Island 3

York 5, Lancaster 4

High Point 11, Lexington 3

Charleston 6, Spire City 5

Gastonia 5, Long Island 0

Thursday's Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

High Point at Spire City, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

High Point at Spire City, 6 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

