North Division
WLPct.GB
Long Island1510.600
Southern Maryland1510.600
York1312.5202
Staten Island815.3486
Lancaster817.3207
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point197.731
Gastonia187.720½
Lexington1312.520
Frederick917.34610
Charleston617.26111½
Friday's Games

York 4, Charleston 2

Southern Maryland 5, Long Island 4

Lancaster 4, Gastonia 3, 11 innings

Lexington 4, Staten Island 3

Frederick 12, High Point 4

Saturday's Games

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 1st Game, 1:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 2nd Game, 6:35 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6 p.m.

High Point at Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

High Point at Frederick, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.

York at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

York at Charleston, 1:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

