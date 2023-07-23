|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|9
|3
|.750
|—
|Lancaster
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Southern Maryland
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Staten Island
|6
|7
|.462
|3½
|Long Island
|3
|10
|.231
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Gastonia
|8
|5
|.615
|½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Charleston
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Lexington
|1
|12
|.077
|7½
|Saturday's Games
Spire City 8, Charleston 7
Staten Island 2, Lexington 0
York 12, Lancaster 7
High Point 6, Long Island 0
Gastonia 8, Southern Maryland 6
|Sunday's Games
Spire City 11, Charleston 10
York 12, Lancaster 7
Southern Maryland 12, Gastonia 8
Staten Island 8, Lexington 7, 10 innings
High Point 10, Long Island 3
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.