All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster301.000
Southern Maryland31.750½
York21.6671
Staten Island12.3332
Long Island13.250
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia31.750
High Point22.5001
Charleston12.333
Spire City (Frederick)12.333
Lexington03.000
Wednesday's Games

Staten Island 5, High Point 1

Southern Maryland 13, Lexington 8

Spire City 18, York 12

Gastonia 2, Charleston 1

Lancaster 9, Long Island 6

Thursday's Games

Spire City at York, 11 a.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Spire City at Lancaster, 2, 3 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexingon, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexingon, 6:45 p.m.

