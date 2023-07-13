|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Southern Maryland
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|York
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Staten Island
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Long Island
|1
|3
|.250
|2½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|High Point
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Charleston
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Spire City (Frederick)
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Lexington
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|Wednesday's Games
Staten Island 5, High Point 1
Southern Maryland 13, Lexington 8
Spire City 18, York 12
Gastonia 2, Charleston 1
Lancaster 9, Long Island 6
|Thursday's Games
Spire City at York, 11 a.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 11:05 a.m.
Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Spire City at Lancaster, 2, 3 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexingon, 6:45 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Spire City at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Lexingon, 6:45 p.m.
