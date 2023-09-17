All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster3724.607
York3428.548
Southern Maryland3330.5245
Long Island2932.4758
Staten Island2734.44310
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point3724.607
Gastonia3825.603
Charleston3231.5086
Spire City (Frederick)2337.38313½
Lexington1843.29519
Friday's Games

Lancaster 6, Staten Island 3

York 5, Spire City 4

Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 4

High Point 7, Long Island 3

Lexington 7, Gastonia 1

Saturday's Games

Lancaster 19, Staten Island 5

York 15, Spire City 4

Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 1

High Point 7, Long Island 3

Gastonia 2, Lexington 1

Sunday's Games

Long Island 13, High Point 2

Gastonia 10, Lexington 5

Southern Maryland 7, Charleston 6

Staten Island at Lancaster, canc.

Spire City at York, canc.

Monday's Games

No games schedules

