|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|York
|34
|28
|.548
|3½
|Southern Maryland
|33
|30
|.524
|5
|Long Island
|29
|32
|.475
|8
|Staten Island
|27
|34
|.443
|10
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|Gastonia
|38
|25
|.603
|—
|Charleston
|32
|31
|.508
|6
|Spire City (Frederick)
|23
|37
|.383
|13½
|Lexington
|18
|43
|.295
|19
|Friday's Games
Lancaster 6, Staten Island 3
York 5, Spire City 4
Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 4
High Point 7, Long Island 3
Lexington 7, Gastonia 1
|Saturday's Games
Lancaster 19, Staten Island 5
York 15, Spire City 4
Charleston 5, Southern Maryland 1
High Point 7, Long Island 3
Gastonia 2, Lexington 1
|Sunday's Games
Long Island 13, High Point 2
Gastonia 10, Lexington 5
Southern Maryland 7, Charleston 6
Staten Island at Lancaster, canc.
Spire City at York, canc.
|Monday's Games
No games schedules
