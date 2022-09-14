All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster4021.656
x-Southern Maryland3427.5576
Staten Island2933.46811½
Long Island2637.41315
York2439.38117
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia4121.656
Lexington3130.508
High Point3032.48411
Kentucky2932.47511½
Charleston2537.40316
Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Staten Island 4, Kentucky 1

Lancaster 10, York 4

Lexington 17, Charleston 16, 13 innings

Long Island 11, Southern Maryland 8

Gastonia 10, High Point 3

Wednesday's Games

Charleston 6, Lexington 5

Kentucky 16, Staten Island 10

York 9, Lancaster 0

Southern Maryland 7, Long Island 4

Gastonia 15, High Point 1

Thursday's Games

Kentucky at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

