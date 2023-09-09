All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster3124.564
Southern Maryland3124.567
York3026.536
Long Island2727.5004
Staten Island2530.455
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia3422.607
High Point3221.604½
Charleston2729.4827
Spire City (Frederick)2033.37712½
Lexington1637.30216½
Friday's Games

York 5, Lancaster 1

Charleston 19, Gastonia 8

High Point 3, Southern Maryland 2

Long Island 6, Staten Island 5

Lexington at Spire City, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Gastonia 8, Charleston 2, 1st game

Charleston 4, Gastonia 3, 2nd game

Lexington at Spire City, ppd.

Long Island 7, Staten Island 6

York 7, Lancaster 6

High Point at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 1 p.m.

Lexington at Spire City, 1 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 2 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

