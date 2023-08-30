|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|Southern Maryland
|25
|21
|.543
|2
|Staten Island
|23
|23
|.500
|4
|York
|23
|23
|.500
|4
|Long Island
|20
|25
|.444
|6
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|High Point
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|Charleston
|21
|24
|.467
|8
|Spire City (Frederick)
|18
|27
|.400
|11
|Lexington
|12
|33
|.267
|17
|Tuesday's Games
Lancaster 9, Charleston 4
Long Island 2, York 0
High Point 7, Southern Maryland 6
Gastonia 6, Spire City 4
Lexington 5, Staten Island 4
|Wednesday's Games
York 14, Long Island 5, 1st game
York 6, Long Island 0, 2nd game
Lancaster 2, Charleston 1
Southern Maryland 9, High Point 1
Spire City at Gastonia, ppd.
Staten Island 3, Lexington 1
|Thursday's Games
Spire City at Gastonia, 2 4:05 p.m.
Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.