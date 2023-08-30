All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2719.587
Southern Maryland2521.5432
Staten Island2323.5004
York2323.5004
Long Island2025.4446
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia2815.651
High Point2815.651
Charleston2124.4678
Spire City (Frederick)1827.40011
Lexington1233.26717
Tuesday's Games

Lancaster 9, Charleston 4

Long Island 2, York 0

High Point 7, Southern Maryland 6

Gastonia 6, Spire City 4

Lexington 5, Staten Island 4

Wednesday's Games

York 14, Long Island 5, 1st game

York 6, Long Island 0, 2nd game

Lancaster 2, Charleston 1

Southern Maryland 9, High Point 1

Spire City at Gastonia, ppd.

Staten Island 3, Lexington 1

Thursday's Games

Spire City at Gastonia, 2 4:05 p.m.

Charleston at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

