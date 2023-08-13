All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster1913.594
Southern Maryland1813.581½
York1714.548
Staten Island1614.5332
Long Island1414.4674
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia1812.600
High Point1812.600
Charleston1416.4674
Spire City (Frederick)1319.4066
Lexington725.21912
Saturday's Games

Staten Island 14, Southern Maryland 6

Spire City 14, Lancaster 4

High Point 13, Charleston 7

Gastonia 14, Long Island 3

Lexington 3, York 2

Sunday's Games

Staten Island 4, Southern Maryland 3, 1st game

Staten Island 6, Southern Maryland 3, 2nd game

Lexington 8, York 2

Charleston 3, High Point 1

Lancaster 7, Spire City 2

Gastonia 10, Long Island 7

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Charleston at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charleston at Staten Island, 2, 3:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

