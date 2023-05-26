|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|15
|8
|.625
|—
|Southern Maryland
|14
|10
|.583
|1
|York
|12
|12
|.500
|3
|Staten Island
|8
|14
|.364
|6
|Lancaster
|7
|17
|.292
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Gastonia
|18
|6
|.750
|½
|Lexington
|12
|12
|.500
|6½
|Frederick
|8
|17
|.320
|11
|Charleston
|6
|16
|.273
|11½
|Thursday's Games
Staten Island 6, Long Island 3
York 7, Southern Maryland 5
Gastonia 8, Frederick 3
Lexington 3, Charleston 2
|Friday's Games
York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
High Point at Frederick, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 2, 1:35 p.m.
York at Charleston, 6 p.m.
High Point at Frederick, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
High Point at Frederick, 1 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.
York at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.
