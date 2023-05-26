All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Long Island158.625
Southern Maryland1410.5831
York1212.5003
Staten Island814.3646
Lancaster717.2928
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point196.760
Gastonia186.750½
Lexington1212.500
Frederick817.32011
Charleston616.27311½
Thursday's Games

Staten Island 6, Long Island 3

York 7, Southern Maryland 5

Gastonia 8, Frederick 3

Lexington 3, Charleston 2

Friday's Games

York at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

High Point at Frederick, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 2, 1:35 p.m.

York at Charleston, 6 p.m.

High Point at Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

High Point at Frederick, 1 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Gastonia, 3:35 p.m.

York at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

