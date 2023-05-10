All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland73.700
York64.6001
Long Island64.6001
Lancaster37.3004
Staten Island26.2504
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point101.909
Gastonia72.700
Lexington72.700
Charleston17.125
Frederick011.00010½
Tuesday's Games

Staten Island 2, Southern Maryland 1

Long Island 9, York 4

Lancaster 8, Charleston 3

Gastonia 2, Frederick 1

High Point 8, Lexington 5

Wednesday's Games

High Point at Lexington, 10:15 a.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 10:35 a.m.

Frederick at Gastonia, 11:35 a.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Frederick at Gastonia, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Long Island at York, 11 a.m.

Frederick at Gastonia, 11:35 a.m.

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Lancaster at Frederick, 7 p.m.

