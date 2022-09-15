|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|41
|21
|.661
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|35
|27
|.565
|6
|Staten Island
|29
|34
|.460
|12½
|Long Island
|26
|38
|.406
|16
|York
|24
|40
|.375
|18
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|41
|22
|.651
|—
|Lexington
|31
|31
|.500
|9½
|High Point
|31
|32
|.492
|10
|Kentucky
|30
|32
|.484
|10½
|Charleston
|26
|37
|.413
|15
|Wednesday's Games
Charleston 6, Lexington 5
Kentucky 16, Staten Island 10
York 9, Lancaster 0
Southern Maryland 7, Long Island 4
Gastonia 15, High Point 1
|Thursday's Games
Kentucky 12, Staten Island 4
Lancaster 8, York 2
Charleston 7, Lexington 3
Southern Maryland 8, Long Island 2
High Point 8, Gastonia 3
|Friday's Games
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 4:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 2, 5 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.