All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster4121.661
x-Southern Maryland3527.5656
Staten Island2934.46012½
Long Island2638.40616
York2440.37518
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia4122.651
Lexington3131.500
High Point3132.49210
Kentucky3032.48410½
Charleston2637.41315
Wednesday's Games

Charleston 6, Lexington 5

Kentucky 16, Staten Island 10

York 9, Lancaster 0

Southern Maryland 7, Long Island 4

Gastonia 15, High Point 1

Thursday's Games

Kentucky 12, Staten Island 4

Lancaster 8, York 2

Charleston 7, Lexington 3

Southern Maryland 8, Long Island 2

High Point 8, Gastonia 3

Friday's Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lexington at Kentucky, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 2, 5 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you