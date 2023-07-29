All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York115.688
Southern Maryland126.667
Lancaster116.647½
Staten Island79.4384
Long Island710.412
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia107.588
High Point107.588
Charleston88.500
Spire City (Frederick)710.4123
Lexington116.0599
Friday's Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, ppd.

Southern Maryland 6, Charleston 4

Long Island 18, Gastonia 1

York 5, Lexington 4

Saturday's Games

York at Lexington, 2, 5 p.m.

High Point at Spire City, 6 p.m.

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

High Point at Spire City, 1 p.m.

York at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

High Point at Spire City, 7 p.m.

