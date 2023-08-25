All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster2418.571
Southern Maryland2418.571
Staten Island2220.5242
York2021.488
Long Island1723.4256
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point2613.667
Gastonia2614.650½
Charleston2021.4887
Spire City (Frederick)1725.40510½
Lexington932.22018
Thursday's Games

Southern Maryland 12, Staten Island 4

Lancaster 6, York 2

Lexington at High Point, ppd.

Charleston 9, Spire City 8

Gastonia 13, Long Island 12

Friday's Games

York 6, Charleston 3

Gastonia 4, Lancaster 1

Southern Maryland 3, Lexington 2

Long Island 7, Staten Island 1

High Point 10, Spire City 6

Saturday's Games

High Point at Spire City, 6 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Gastonia at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

High Point at Spire City, 1 p.m.

Charleston at York, 2 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Lancaster, 3 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

