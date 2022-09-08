|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|36
|19
|.655
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|31
|24
|.564
|5
|Staten Island
|25
|31
|.446
|11½
|Long Island
|24
|33
|.421
|13
|York
|21
|36
|.368
|16
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|36
|20
|.643
|—
|Lexington
|28
|27
|.509
|7½
|Kentucky
|27
|28
|.491
|8½
|High Point
|27
|29
|.482
|9
|Charleston
|24
|32
|.429
|12
|Wednesday's Games
Gastonia 6, Kentucky 3
Southern Maryland 1, Staten Island 0, 1st game
Southern Maryland 2, Staten Island 0, 2nd game
York 6, Long Island 3, 1st game
Long Island 8, York 3, 2nd game
Lexington 7, Charleston 2, 1st game
Lexington 3, Charleston 1, 2nd game
High Point 5, Lancaster 1
|Thursday's Games
Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
