x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster3619.655
x-Southern Maryland3124.5645
Staten Island2531.44611½
Long Island2433.42113
York2136.36816
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia3620.643
Lexington2827.509
Kentucky2728.491
High Point2729.4829
Charleston2432.42912
Wednesday's Games

Gastonia 6, Kentucky 3

Southern Maryland 1, Staten Island 0, 1st game

Southern Maryland 2, Staten Island 0, 2nd game

York 6, Long Island 3, 1st game

Long Island 8, York 3, 2nd game

Lexington 7, Charleston 2, 1st game

Lexington 3, Charleston 1, 2nd game

High Point 5, Lancaster 1

Thursday's Games

Southern Maryland at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

