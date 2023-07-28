All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
York105.667
Lancaster116.647
Southern Maryland116.647
Staten Island79.438
Long Island610.375
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia106.625
High Point107.588½
Charleston87.533
Spire City (Frederick)710.412
Lexington115.0639
Thursday's Games

Gastonia 17, Staten Island 5

Charleston 11, York 5

Lancaster 4, High Point 1

Long Island 6, Spire City 5

Southern Maryland 11, Lexington 7

Friday's Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

York at Lexington, 2, 5 p.m.

High Point at Spire City, 6 p.m.

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

High Point at Spire City, 1 p.m.

York at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 4:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Long Island, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you