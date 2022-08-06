All Times EDT
x-first half division winner
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Lancaster198.703
x-Southern Maryland1510.6003
Staten Island1216.429
Long Island1017.3709
York1017.3709
South Division
WLPct.GB
x-Gastonia235.821
Kentucky1513.5368
Charleston1114.44010½
Lexington1116.40711½
High Point919.32114
Friday's Games

Gastonia 6, High Point 3, 1st game

High Point 3 Gastonia 2, 2nd game

Lancaster 8, Staten Island 3

Charleston at York, ppd.

Kentucky 13, Lexington 3

Long Island at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2, 4 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Charleston at York, 2, 2 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

