|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|19
|8
|.703
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Staten Island
|12
|16
|.429
|7½
|Long Island
|10
|17
|.370
|9
|York
|10
|17
|.370
|9
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|23
|5
|.821
|—
|Kentucky
|15
|13
|.536
|8
|Charleston
|11
|14
|.440
|10½
|Lexington
|11
|16
|.407
|11½
|High Point
|9
|19
|.321
|14
|Friday's Games
Gastonia 6, High Point 3, 1st game
High Point 3 Gastonia 2, 2nd game
Lancaster 8, Staten Island 3
Charleston at York, ppd.
Kentucky 13, Lexington 3
Long Island at Southern Maryland, ppd.
|Saturday's Games
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2, 4 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Charleston at York, 2, 2 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.
Staten Island at Lancaster, 5 p.m.
