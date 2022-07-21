|All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lancaster
|11
|3
|.786
|—
|x-Southern Maryland
|10
|5
|.667
|1½
|Staten Island
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|York
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|Long Island
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Gastonia
|13
|1
|.929
|—
|Kentucky
|7
|7
|.500
|6
|Lexington
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|Charleston
|6
|9
|.400
|7½
|High Point
|2
|12
|.143
|11
|Wednesday's Games
High Point 25 Lexington 9
Charleston 10, Lancaster 7
Kentucky 5, Staten Island 2
Gastonia 10, York 0
Southern Maryland 4, Long Island 3
|Thursday's Games
Kentucky 7, Staten Island 4
York 6, Gastonia 2
Charleston 9, Lancaster 5
Lexington 11, High Point 6
Southern Maryland 11, Long Island 10
|Friday's Games
Staten Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 10:30 p.m.
