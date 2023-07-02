All Times EDT
North Division
WLPct.GB
Long Island3325.569
York3225.561½
Southern Maryland2829.491
Lancaster2432.4298
Staten Island1838.32114
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia4118.695
High Point3919.672
Lexington2730.47413
Charleston2233.40017
Spire City (Frederick)2136.36819
Saturday's Games

Southern Maryland 7, Gastonia 6, 1st game

Gastonia 8, Southern Maryland 7, 2nd game

Lancaster 10, Charleston 4

Long Island 8, Staten Island 6

High Point 5, York 1

Lexington 5, Spire City 4

Sunday's Games

Gastonia 3, Southern Maryland 2

Charleston 7, Lancaster 1

High Point 8, York 5

Staten Island 11, Long Island 5

Spire City at Lexington, ppd.

Monday's Games

Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Gastonia at Spire City, 4 p.m.

Charleston at York, 4:30 p.m.

Lexington at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lacaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you