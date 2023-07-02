|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|33
|25
|.569
|—
|York
|32
|25
|.561
|½
|Southern Maryland
|28
|29
|.491
|4½
|Lancaster
|24
|32
|.429
|8
|Staten Island
|18
|38
|.321
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|41
|18
|.695
|—
|High Point
|39
|19
|.672
|1½
|Lexington
|27
|30
|.474
|13
|Charleston
|22
|33
|.400
|17
|Spire City (Frederick)
|21
|36
|.368
|19
|Saturday's Games
Southern Maryland 7, Gastonia 6, 1st game
Gastonia 8, Southern Maryland 7, 2nd game
Lancaster 10, Charleston 4
Long Island 8, Staten Island 6
High Point 5, York 1
Lexington 5, Spire City 4
|Sunday's Games
Gastonia 3, Southern Maryland 2
Charleston 7, Lancaster 1
High Point 8, York 5
Staten Island 11, Long Island 5
Spire City at Lexington, ppd.
|Monday's Games
Lancaster at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
York at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Spire City at Lexington, 6:45 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Gastonia at Spire City, 4 p.m.
Charleston at York, 4:30 p.m.
Lexington at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lacaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southen Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
