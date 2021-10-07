At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
York2927.518
Southern Maryland2827.509½
Long Island2828.5001
Lancaster2431.436
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston3521.625
High Point3124.564
Lexington2431.43610½
Gastonia2333.41112
Sunday's Games

Charleston 8, Lexington 5

Lancaster 6, Long Island 3

York 17, Gastonia 16, 1st game

York 10, Gastonia 9, 2nd game

High Point 9, Southern Maryland 7

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

York 8, Charleston 3

Lancaster 12, Long Island 6

Southern Maryland 8, High Point 2

Lexington 18, Gastonia 2

Wednesday's Games

York 6, Charleston 3

Long Island 5, Lancaster 3

Southern Maryland 12, High Point 3

Gastonia 5, Lexington 1

Thursday's Games

Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Friday's Games

High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.<

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

