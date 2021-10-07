|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|29
|27
|.518
|—
|Southern Maryland
|28
|27
|.509
|½
|Long Island
|28
|28
|.500
|1
|Lancaster
|24
|31
|.436
|4½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston
|35
|21
|.625
|—
|High Point
|31
|24
|.564
|3½
|Lexington
|24
|31
|.436
|10½
|Gastonia
|23
|33
|.411
|12
|Sunday's Games
Charleston 8, Lexington 5
Lancaster 6, Long Island 3
York 17, Gastonia 16, 1st game
York 10, Gastonia 9, 2nd game
High Point 9, Southern Maryland 7
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
York 8, Charleston 3
Lancaster 12, Long Island 6
Southern Maryland 8, High Point 2
Lexington 18, Gastonia 2
|Wednesday's Games
York 6, Charleston 3
Long Island 5, Lancaster 3
Southern Maryland 12, High Point 3
Gastonia 5, Lexington 1
|Thursday's Games
Charleston at York, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
|Friday's Games
High Point at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.<