First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Long Island31.750
Southern Maryland31.750
York13.2502
Lancaster14.200
Staten Island04.0003
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston41.800
Gastonia41.800
High Point32.6001
Kentucky23.4002
Lexington23.4002
Sunday's Games

Long Island 9, York 4

Southern Maryland 5, Lexington 2

High Point 7, Kentucky 2

Gastonia 13, Lancaster 4

Charleston 6, Staten Island 4

Tuesday's Games

Gastonia 12, Kentucky 1

Long Island 7, Charleston 5

Lexington 12, York 3

High Point 5, Lancaster 4

Wednesday's Games

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Long Island at Charleston, 10:35 a.m.

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

