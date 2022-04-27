|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Southern Maryland
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|York
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Lancaster
|1
|4
|.200
|2½
|Staten Island
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Gastonia
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|High Point
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Kentucky
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Lexington
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Sunday's Games
Long Island 9, York 4
Southern Maryland 5, Lexington 2
High Point 7, Kentucky 2
Gastonia 13, Lancaster 4
Charleston 6, Staten Island 4
|Tuesday's Games
Gastonia 12, Kentucky 1
Long Island 7, Charleston 5
Lexington 12, York 3
High Point 5, Lancaster 4
|Wednesday's Games
Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Long Island at Charleston, 10:35 a.m.
Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
