At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland143.824
Long Island79.438
Lancaster611.3538
York413.23510
Staten Island313.18810½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia143.824
High Point135.722
Charleston108.556
Lexington88.500
Kentucky511.312
Wednesday's Games

Kentucky at Lexington, ppd.

Staten Island 2, York 1

Lancaster 9, Long Island 0

Charleston 3, High Point 2

Southern Maryland 4, Gastonia 0

Thursday's Games

Long Island at Lancaster, 11 a.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 2, 4:30 p.m.

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kentucky at Lexington, 5:05 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Gastonia at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

