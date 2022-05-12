|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|Long Island
|7
|9
|.438
|6½
|Lancaster
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|York
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|Staten Island
|3
|13
|.188
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|High Point
|13
|5
|.722
|1½
|Charleston
|10
|8
|.556
|4½
|Lexington
|8
|8
|.500
|5½
|Kentucky
|5
|11
|.312
|8½
|Wednesday's Games
Kentucky at Lexington, ppd.
Staten Island 2, York 1
Lancaster 9, Long Island 0
Charleston 3, High Point 2
Southern Maryland 4, Gastonia 0
|Thursday's Games
Long Island at Lancaster, 11 a.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 2, 4:30 p.m.
York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Kentucky at Lexington, 5:05 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Staten Island, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Gastonia at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
