All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland204.833
Long Island1112.476
Lancaster1014.41710
York717.29213
Staten Island518.21714½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia177.708
High Point178.680½
Charleston1213.480
Lexington1114.440
Kentucky1114.440
Wednesday's Games

Kentucky 2, Charleston 0

Southern Maryland 8 Gastonia 6

Lancaster 6, York 3

Long Island 10, Staten Island 9

High Point 11, Lexington 6

Thursday's Games

Lancaster 5, York 3

Gastonia 13, Southern Maryland 1

Long Island 6, Staten Island 3

High Point 7, Lexington 5

Kentucky 10, Charleston 9

Friday's Games

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

