|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|20
|4
|.833
|—
|Long Island
|11
|12
|.476
|8½
|Lancaster
|10
|14
|.417
|10
|York
|7
|17
|.292
|13
|Staten Island
|5
|18
|.217
|14½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|High Point
|17
|8
|.680
|½
|Charleston
|12
|13
|.480
|5½
|Lexington
|11
|14
|.440
|6½
|Kentucky
|11
|14
|.440
|6½
|Wednesday's Games
Kentucky 2, Charleston 0
Southern Maryland 8 Gastonia 6
Lancaster 6, York 3
Long Island 10, Staten Island 9
High Point 11, Lexington 6
|Thursday's Games
Lancaster 5, York 3
Gastonia 13, Southern Maryland 1
Long Island 6, Staten Island 3
High Point 7, Lexington 5
Kentucky 10, Charleston 9
|Friday's Games
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lexington at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.