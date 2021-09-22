At A Glance
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Long Island2419.558
Southern Maryland2220.524
York2023.4654
Lancaster1725.405
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point2517.595
West Virginia2618.591
Lexington1824.429
Gastonia1925.4317
Tuesday's Games

West Virginia 2, Gastonia 0

York 12, Southern Maryland 1

Long Island 6, Lexington 5

Lancaster at High Point, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Gastonia 7, West Virginia 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Gastonia at West Virginia, ppd., 2nd game

Southern Maryland at York, ppd.

Lancaster at High Point, ppd.

Long Island at Lexington, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Long Island at Lexington, 2, 4 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 2, 4 p.m.

Gastonia at West Virginia, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 2, 5 p.m.

Friday's Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.

Long Island at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.<

