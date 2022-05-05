At A Glance
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland101.909
Long Island56.4555
Lancaster48.333
York38.2727
Staten Island110.0919
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia102.833
High Point93.7501
Charleston75.5833
Lexington66.5004
Kentucky39.2507
Wednesday's Games

Kentucky 7, Charleston 1

High Point 11, Long Island 5

Southern Maryland 3, Lancaster 0

Lexington 3, Staten Island 1

York 5, Gastonia 4

Thursday's Games

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 11:05 a.m.

Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at York, TBD

Lexington at Staten Island, TBD

Friday's Games

Lexington at Charlesoton, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at York, TBD

Gastonia at Staten Island, TBD

Saturday's Games

Lexington at Charlesoton, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Staten Island, TBD

High Point at York, TBD

