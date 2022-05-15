At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland173.850
Long Island811.421
Lancaster713.35010
York614.30011
Staten Island413.23511½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia144.778
High Point147.667
Charleston1110.524
Kentucky912.429
Lexington912.429
Friday's Games

Kentucky 7, Lexington 2

York 8, Lancaster 3

Southern Maryland 8, Charleston 2

Lexington 3, Kentucky 2

Long Island 1, High Point 0

Gastonia at Staten Island, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Gastonia at Staten Island, 2, ppd.

York 11, Lancaster 3

Southern Maryland 6, Charleston 3

Kentucky 9, Lexington 3

High Point 7, Long Island 1

Sunday's Games

Gastonia at Staten Island, 2, 1 p.m.

York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

High Point at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Charleston at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Charleston at Kentucky, 10:05 a.m.

Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

