|First Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|17
|3
|.850
|—
|Long Island
|8
|11
|.421
|8½
|Lancaster
|7
|13
|.350
|10
|York
|6
|14
|.300
|11
|Staten Island
|4
|13
|.235
|11½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|High Point
|14
|7
|.667
|1½
|Charleston
|11
|10
|.524
|4½
|Kentucky
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Lexington
|9
|12
|.429
|6½
|Friday's Games
Kentucky 7, Lexington 2
York 8, Lancaster 3
Southern Maryland 8, Charleston 2
Lexington 3, Kentucky 2
Long Island 1, High Point 0
Gastonia at Staten Island, ppd.
|Saturday's Games
Gastonia at Staten Island, 2, ppd.
York 11, Lancaster 3
Southern Maryland 6, Charleston 3
Kentucky 9, Lexington 3
High Point 7, Long Island 1
|Sunday's Games
Gastonia at Staten Island, 2, 1 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Charleston at Kentucky, 10:05 a.m.
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
