|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|12
|1
|.923
|—
|Long Island
|5
|7
|.417
|6½
|Lancaster
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|York
|3
|9
|.250
|8½
|Staten Island
|1
|11
|.083
|10½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|11
|2
|.846
|—
|High Point
|10
|3
|.769
|1
|Charleston
|7
|6
|.538
|4
|Lexington
|7
|6
|.538
|4
|Kentucky
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|Friday's Games
High Point at York, ppd.
Lexington at Charleston, ppd.
Lancaster at Long Island, ppd.
Southern Maryland 8, Kentucky 2
Gastonia at Staten Island, ppd.
|Saturday's Games
Lexington at Charleston, 2 ,5:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Lancaster at Long Island, 2, 1:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Staten Island, 2, 4 p.m.
High Point at York, 2, 2 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.
Lexington at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Kentucky at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.
York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.