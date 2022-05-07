At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland121.923
Long Island57.417
Lancaster49.3088
York39.250
Staten Island111.08310½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia112.846
High Point103.7691
Charleston76.5384
Lexington76.5384
Kentucky410.2868
Friday's Games

High Point at York, ppd.

Lexington at Charleston, ppd.

Lancaster at Long Island, ppd.

Southern Maryland 8, Kentucky 2

Gastonia at Staten Island, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Lexington at Charleston, 2 ,5:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

High Point at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lancaster at Long Island, 2, 1:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Staten Island, 2, 4 p.m.

High Point at York, 2, 2 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.

Lexington at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Kentucky at Lexington, 4:30 p.m.

York at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

