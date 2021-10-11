|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Playoffs
|(Best-of-3)
|x-if necessary
|North Division Championship Series
|Southern Maryland 1, Long Island 0
Monday, Oct. 11: Southern Maryland 3, Long Island 2
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
|South Division Championship Series
|Charleston 1, Lexington 0
Monday, Oct. 11: Lexington at Charleston 3, Lexington 2, 13 innings
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Charleston at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Charleston at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.
Atlantic League Championship
|(Best-of-5)
|North Division winner vs. South Division winner
Friday, Oct. 15: TBD
Saturday, Oct. 16: TBD
Monday, Oct. 18: TBD
x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: TBD
x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: TBD