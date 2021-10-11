At A Glance
All Times EDT
Playoffs
(Best-of-3)
x-if necessary
North Division Championship Series
Southern Maryland 1, Long Island 0

Monday, Oct. 11: Southern Maryland 3, Long Island 2

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

South Division Championship Series
Charleston 1, Lexington 0

Monday, Oct. 11: Lexington at Charleston 3, Lexington 2, 13 innings

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Charleston at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Oct. 13: Charleston at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.

Atlantic League Championship

(Best-of-5)
North Division winner vs. South Division winner

Friday, Oct. 15: TBD

Saturday, Oct. 16: TBD

Monday, Oct. 18: TBD

x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: TBD

x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: TBD

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you