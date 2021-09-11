|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|17
|16
|.515
|—
|Southern Maryland
|17
|16
|.515
|—
|York
|15
|18
|.455
|2
|Lancaster
|14
|18
|.438
|2½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|West Virginia
|20
|13
|.606
|1
|Gastonia
|16
|18
|.471
|5½
|Lexington
|12
|21
|.364
|9
|Thursday's Games
York 9, Lancaster 8, 1st game, 11 innings
York 5, Lancaster 4, 2nd game
West Virginia 5, Lexington 4
Long Island 4, Southern Maryland 1
High Point 10, Gastonia 3
|Friday's Games
Southern Maryland 13, York 2, 1st game
Southern Maryland 7, York 1, 2nd game
Long Island 13, Lancaster 8
Lexington 11, Gastonia 5
High Point 7, West Virginia 6, 10 innings
|Saturday's Games
Gastonia at Lexington, 2, 1:01 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Gastonia at Lexington, 5:05 p.m.
Long Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
West Virginia at High Point, 5:05 p.m.