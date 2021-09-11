At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Long Island1716.515
Southern Maryland1716.515
York1518.4552
Lancaster1418.438
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point2112.636
West Virginia2013.6061
Gastonia1618.471
Lexington1221.3649
Thursday's Games

York 9, Lancaster 8, 1st game, 11 innings

York 5, Lancaster 4, 2nd game

West Virginia 5, Lexington 4

Long Island 4, Southern Maryland 1

High Point 10, Gastonia 3

Friday's Games

Southern Maryland 13, York 2, 1st game

Southern Maryland 7, York 1, 2nd game

Long Island 13, Lancaster 8

Lexington 11, Gastonia 5

High Point 7, West Virginia 6, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Gastonia at Lexington, 2, 1:01 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Gastonia at Lexington, 5:05 p.m.

Long Island at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

West Virginia at High Point, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you