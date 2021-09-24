At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Long Island2619.558
Southern Maryland2222.5243
York2223.4654
Lancaster1727.405
South Division
WLPct.GB
West Virginia2817.622
High Point2717.614½
Lexington1826.409
Gastonia1827.40010
Wednesday's Games

Gastonia 7, West Virginia 3, 1st game

Gastonia at West Virginia, ppd., 2nd game

Southern Maryland at York, ppd.

Lancaster at High Point, ppd.

Long Island at Lexington, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Long Island 6, Lexington 1, 1st game

Long Island 7, Lexington 6, 2nd game

York 6, Southern Maryland 5, 1st game

York 11, Southern Maryland 9, 2nd game

West Virginia 7, Gastonia 4, 1st game

West Virginia 7, Gastonia 3, 2nd game

High Point 6, Lancaster 3, 1st game

High Point 11, Lancaster 5, 2nd game

Friday's Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.

Long Island at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.

Long Island at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you