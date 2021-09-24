|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|26
|19
|.558
|—
|Southern Maryland
|22
|22
|.524
|3
|York
|22
|23
|.465
|4
|Lancaster
|17
|27
|.405
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia
|28
|17
|.622
|—
|High Point
|27
|17
|.614
|½
|Lexington
|18
|26
|.409
|9½
|Gastonia
|18
|27
|.400
|10
|Wednesday's Games
Gastonia 7, West Virginia 3, 1st game
Gastonia at West Virginia, ppd., 2nd game
Southern Maryland at York, ppd.
Lancaster at High Point, ppd.
Long Island at Lexington, ppd.
|Thursday's Games
Long Island 6, Lexington 1, 1st game
Long Island 7, Lexington 6, 2nd game
York 6, Southern Maryland 5, 1st game
York 11, Southern Maryland 9, 2nd game
West Virginia 7, Gastonia 4, 1st game
West Virginia 7, Gastonia 3, 2nd game
High Point 6, Lancaster 3, 1st game
High Point 11, Lancaster 5, 2nd game
|Friday's Games
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.
Long Island at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.
Long Island at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.
West Virginia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.