First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland2910.744
Long Island1820.47410½
Lancaster1722.43612
York1623.41013
Staten Island1028.26318½
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point2811.718
Gastonia2613.6672
Kentucky1719.472
Charleston1722.43611
Lexington1323.36113½
Friday's Games

Southern Maryland 9, Lancaster 5

York 10, Kentucky 4

Charleston 9, Lexington 2

Long Island 9, Staten Island 5

Gastonia 5, High Point 4

Saturday's Games

Southern Maryland 9, Lancaster 8

York 14, Kentucky 11

Charleston 3, Lexington 0

Staten Island 3, Long Island 1

Gastonia 8, High Point 3

Sunday's Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Kentucky at York, 2 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

