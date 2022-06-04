|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|29
|10
|.744
|—
|Long Island
|18
|20
|.474
|10½
|Lancaster
|17
|22
|.436
|12
|York
|16
|23
|.410
|13
|Staten Island
|10
|28
|.263
|18½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|28
|11
|.718
|—
|Gastonia
|26
|13
|.667
|2
|Kentucky
|17
|19
|.472
|9½
|Charleston
|17
|22
|.436
|11
|Lexington
|13
|23
|.361
|13½
|Friday's Games
Southern Maryland 9, Lancaster 5
York 10, Kentucky 4
Charleston 9, Lexington 2
Long Island 9, Staten Island 5
Gastonia 5, High Point 4
|Saturday's Games
Southern Maryland 9, Lancaster 8
York 14, Kentucky 11
Charleston 3, Lexington 0
Staten Island 3, Long Island 1
Gastonia 8, High Point 3
|Sunday's Games
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Kentucky at York, 2 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Staten Island at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
