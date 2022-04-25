At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland31.750
Long Island21.667½
York12.333
Lancaster13.2502
Staten Island04.0003
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston401.000
Gastonia31.7501
High Point22.5002
Kentucky22.5002
Lexington13.2503
Sunday's Games

Long Island 9, York 4

Southern Maryland 5, Lexington 2

High Point 7, Kentucky 2

Gastonia 13, Lancaster 4

Charleston 6, Staten Island 4

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

