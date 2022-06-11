At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland3311.750
Long Island2122.48811½
Lancaster1925.43214
York1826.40915
Staten Island1330.30219½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia3014.682
High Point2816.6362
Kentucky2120.512
Charleston1826.40912
Lexington1526.36613½
Friday's Games

Gastonia 7, High Point 6

Lancaster 10, Lexington 2

Southern Maryland 7, Charleston 1

York 8, Kentucky 3

Staten Island 1, Long Island 0

Saturday's Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lexington at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

York at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Kentucky at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

