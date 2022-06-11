|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|33
|11
|.750
|—
|Long Island
|21
|22
|.488
|11½
|Lancaster
|19
|25
|.432
|14
|York
|18
|26
|.409
|15
|Staten Island
|13
|30
|.302
|19½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|High Point
|28
|16
|.636
|2
|Kentucky
|21
|20
|.512
|7½
|Charleston
|18
|26
|.409
|12
|Lexington
|15
|26
|.366
|13½
|Friday's Games
Gastonia 7, High Point 6
Lancaster 10, Lexington 2
Southern Maryland 7, Charleston 1
York 8, Kentucky 3
Staten Island 1, Long Island 0
|Saturday's Games
Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
York at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Lexington at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
York at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 4 p.m.
High Point at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Kentucky at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
