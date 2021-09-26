At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Long Island2622.542
Southern Maryland2423.511
York2325.4893
Lancaster1829.391
South Division
WLPct.GB
West Virginia3117.646
High Point2720.574
Gastonia2127.43810
Lexington2027.42610½
Saturday's Games

Southern Maryland 4, Lancaster 1, 10 innings

York 15, Lexington 7

Gastonia 6, Long Island 4

West Virginia 5, High Point 4

Sunday's Games

Southern Maryland 6, Lancaster 2

Lexington 11, York 2

Gastonia 9, Long Island 3

West Virginia 8, High Point 6

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Long Island at West Virginia, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you