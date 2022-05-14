|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|16
|3
|.842
|—
|Long Island
|8
|10
|.444
|7½
|Lancaster
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|Staten Island
|4
|13
|.235
|10½
|York
|5
|14
|.263
|11
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|14
|4
|.778
|—
|High Point
|13
|7
|.650
|2
|Charleston
|11
|9
|.550
|4
|Lexington
|9
|11
|.450
|6
|Kentucky
|8
|12
|.400
|7
|Friday's Games
Kentucky 7, Lexington 2
York 8, Lancaster 3
Southern Maryland 8, Charleston 2
Lexington 3, Kentucky 2
Long Island 1, High Point 0
Gastonia at Staten Island, ppd.
|Saturday's Games
Gastonia at Staten Island, 2, 4 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Gastonia at Staten Island, 2, 1 p.m.
York at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
High Point at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Charleston at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Kentucky at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Southern Maryland at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lancaster at York, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
