|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|27
|10
|.730
|—
|Long Island
|17
|19
|.472
|9½
|Lancaster
|17
|20
|.459
|10
|York
|14
|23
|.378
|13
|Staten Island
|8
|27
|.250
|17½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|28
|9
|.757
|—
|Gastonia
|24
|13
|.649
|4
|Kentucky
|17
|17
|.500
|9½
|Charleston
|15
|22
|.405
|13
|Lexington
|13
|21
|.362
|13½
|Thursday's Games
Kentucky 11, Lexington 9, 1st game
Lancaster 7, Staten Island 3, 1st game
Long Island 5, Gastonia 0
Southern Maryland 7, York 1
High Point 7, Charleston 5
Kentucky 9, Lexington 1, 2nd game
Staten Island 4, Lancaster 3, 2nd game
|Friday's Games
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Staten Island at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Kentucky at York, 2 p.m.
Charleston at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
