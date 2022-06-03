At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland2710.730
Long Island1719.472
Lancaster1720.45910
York1423.37813
Staten Island827.25017½
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point289.757
Gastonia2413.6494
Kentucky1717.500
Charleston1522.40513
Lexington1321.36213½
Thursday's Games

Kentucky 11, Lexington 9, 1st game

Lancaster 7, Staten Island 3, 1st game

Long Island 5, Gastonia 0

Southern Maryland 7, York 1

High Point 7, Charleston 5

Kentucky 9, Lexington 1, 2nd game

Staten Island 4, Lancaster 3, 2nd game

Friday's Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Staten Island at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Kentucky at York, 2 p.m.

Charleston at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Gastonia at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

