At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Long Island2723.540
Southern Maryland2524.510
York2426.4803
Lancaster1930.388
South Division
WLPct.GB
West Virginia3218.640
High Point2821.571
Gastonia2228.44010
Lexington2128.42910½
Tuesday's Games

Long Island 7, West Virginia 3, 1st game

Long Island 11, West Virginia 0, 2nd game

Lexington 10, Gastonia 5

Lancaster 12, Southern Maryland 8

High Point 9, York 5

Wednesday's Games

Gastonia 9, Lexington 1

Southern Maryland 11, Lancaster 6

West Virginia 9, Long Island 2

York 3, High Point 2

Thursday's Games

Gastonia at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

York at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Gastonia at York, 3 p.m.

Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at High Point, 7:05 p.m.<

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you