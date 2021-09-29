|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Second Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|27
|23
|.540
|—
|Southern Maryland
|25
|24
|.510
|1½
|York
|24
|26
|.480
|3
|Lancaster
|19
|30
|.388
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|West Virginia
|32
|18
|.640
|—
|High Point
|28
|21
|.571
|3½
|Gastonia
|22
|28
|.440
|10
|Lexington
|21
|28
|.429
|10½
|Tuesday's Games
Long Island 7, West Virginia 3, 1st game
Long Island 11, West Virginia 0, 2nd game
Lexington 10, Gastonia 5
Lancaster 12, Southern Maryland 8
High Point 9, York 5
|Wednesday's Games
Gastonia 9, Lexington 1
Southern Maryland 11, Lancaster 6
West Virginia 9, Long Island 2
York 3, High Point 2
|Thursday's Games
Gastonia at Lexington, 6:31 p.m.
Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
York at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Gastonia at York, 3 p.m.
Lancaster at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at High Point, 7:05 p.m.<