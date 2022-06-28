|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|33
|16
|.733
|—
|Long Island
|32
|27
|.542
|11½
|York
|27
|31
|.466
|16
|Lancaster
|25
|34
|.424
|18½
|Staten Island
|17
|42
|.293
|26½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|41
|18
|.695
|—
|High Point
|35
|25
|.583
|6½
|Kentucky
|28
|30
|.483
|12½
|Charleston
|25
|35
|.417
|16½
|Lexington
|21
|37
|.362
|19½
|Sunday's Games
Lancaster 5, Long Island 2
York 13, Staten Island 4
Charleston 7, Kentucky 6
Southern Maryland 9, Gastonia 7
High Point 18, Lexington 7
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Gastonia 4, Kentucky 0
Long Island 1, Staten Island 0
Lancaster 3, Lexington 2
High Point 7, Charleston 4
Southern Maryland 2, York 0
|Wednesday's Games
Lancaster at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
