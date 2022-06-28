At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland3316.733
Long Island3227.54211½
York2731.46616
Lancaster2534.42418½
Staten Island1742.29326½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia4118.695
High Point3525.583
Kentucky2830.48312½
Charleston2535.41716½
Lexington2137.36219½
Sunday's Games

Lancaster 5, Long Island 2

York 13, Staten Island 4

Charleston 7, Kentucky 6

Southern Maryland 9, Gastonia 7

High Point 18, Lexington 7

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Gastonia 4, Kentucky 0

Long Island 1, Staten Island 0

Lancaster 3, Lexington 2

High Point 7, Charleston 4

Southern Maryland 2, York 0

Wednesday's Games

Lancaster at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

