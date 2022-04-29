At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland51.833
Long Island42.6671
York24.3333
Lancaster16.143
Staten Island06.0005
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia61.857
Charleston52.7141
High Point52.7141
Lexington34.4293
Kentucky25.2864
Thursday's Games

Long Island 10, Charleston 6

Gastonia 6, Kentucky 4

Southern Maryland 1, Staten Island 0

York 10, Lexington 1

High Point 13, Lancaster 3

Friday's Games

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lancaster, TBD

Saturday's Games

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lancaster, TBD

Sunday's Games

Long Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

York at Lancaster, TBD

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you