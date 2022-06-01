At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland2610.722
Lancaster1619.457
Long Island1619.457
York1422.38912
Staten Island826.23517
South Division
WLPct.GB
High Point279.750
Gastonia2412.6673
Kentucky1517.46910
Charleston1521.41712
Lexington1319.40612
Tuesday's Games

Lexington 5, Kentucky 1, 1st game

Kentucky 12, Lexington 5, 2nd game

Long Island 8, Gastonia 7

Staten Island 4, Lancaster 3

Southern Maryland 10, York 9

High Point 18, Charleston 3

Wednesday's Games

Lexington at Kentucky, susp. bottom of 4th

Long Island 10, Gastonia 9, 11 innings

Lancaster at Staten Island, ppd.

York 6, Southern Maryland 4

High Point 7, Charleston 1

Thursday's Games

Long Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Long Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.



