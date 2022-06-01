|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|26
|10
|.722
|—
|Lancaster
|16
|19
|.457
|9½
|Long Island
|16
|19
|.457
|9½
|York
|14
|22
|.389
|12
|Staten Island
|8
|26
|.235
|17
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|High Point
|27
|9
|.750
|—
|Gastonia
|24
|12
|.667
|3
|Kentucky
|15
|17
|.469
|10
|Charleston
|15
|21
|.417
|12
|Lexington
|13
|19
|.406
|12
|Tuesday's Games
Lexington 5, Kentucky 1, 1st game
Kentucky 12, Lexington 5, 2nd game
Long Island 8, Gastonia 7
Staten Island 4, Lancaster 3
Southern Maryland 10, York 9
High Point 18, Charleston 3
|Wednesday's Games
Lexington at Kentucky, susp. bottom of 4th
Long Island 10, Gastonia 9, 11 innings
Lancaster at Staten Island, ppd.
York 6, Southern Maryland 4
High Point 7, Charleston 1
|Thursday's Games
Long Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Long Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Lancaster at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Southern Maryland at York, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Lexington at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
