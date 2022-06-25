|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|42
|14
|.750
|—
|Long Island
|29
|25
|.537
|12
|York
|25
|30
|.455
|16½
|Lancaster
|23
|32
|.418
|18½
|Staten Island
|17
|38
|.304
|25
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|38
|17
|.691
|—
|High Point
|32
|25
|.561
|7
|Kentucky
|27
|28
|.491
|11
|Charleston
|24
|33
|.421
|15
|Lexington
|21
|34
|.382
|17
|Friday's Games
York 6, Staten Island 5
High Point 2, Lexington 1
Kentucky 4, Charleston 3
Lancaster 11, Long Island 5
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, ppd.
|Saturday's Games
Lancaster at Long Island, 2, 5 p.m.
Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Lancaster at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Staten Island at York, 2 p.m.
Charleston at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.
Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.
Lexington at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
