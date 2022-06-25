At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland4214.750
Long Island2925.53712
York2530.45516½
Lancaster2332.41818½
Staten Island1738.30425
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia3817.691
High Point3225.5617
Kentucky2728.49111
Charleston2433.42115
Lexington2134.38217
Friday's Games

York 6, Staten Island 5

High Point 2, Lexington 1

Kentucky 4, Charleston 3

Lancaster 11, Long Island 5

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Lancaster at Long Island, 2, 5 p.m.

Staten Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lancaster at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Staten Island at York, 2 p.m.

Charleston at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.

Gastonia at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lexington at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you