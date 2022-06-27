|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|43
|16
|.729
|—
|Long Island
|31
|27
|.534
|11½
|York
|27
|30
|.474
|15
|Lancaster
|24
|34
|.414
|18½
|Staten Island
|17
|41
|.293
|25½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|40
|18
|.690
|—
|High Point
|34
|25
|.576
|6½
|Kentucky
|28
|29
|.491
|11½
|Charleston
|25
|34
|.424
|15½
|Lexington
|21
|36
|.368
|18½
|Sunday's Games
Lancaster 5, Long Island 2
York 13, Staten Island 4
Charleston 7, Kentucky 6
Southern Maryland 9, Gastonia 7
High Point 18, Lexington 7
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Lancaster at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
