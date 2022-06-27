At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland4316.729
Long Island3127.53411½
York2730.47415
Lancaster2434.41418½
Staten Island1741.29325½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia4018.690
High Point3425.576
Kentucky2829.49111½
Charleston2534.42415½
Lexington2136.36818½
Sunday's Games

Lancaster 5, Long Island 2

York 13, Staten Island 4

Charleston 7, Kentucky 6

Southern Maryland 9, Gastonia 7

High Point 18, Lexington 7

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lancaster at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

