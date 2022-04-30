At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland61.857
Long Island52.7141
York25.2864
Lancaster26.250
Staten Island07.0006
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia71.875
High Point62.7501
Charleston53.6252
Lexington35.3754
Kentucky26.2505
Friday's Games

Gastonia 5, Staten Island 4

Long Island 11, Lexington 9

High Point 6, Charleston 3

Southern Maryland 14, Kentucky 9

Lancaster 23, York 7

Saturday's Games

Staten Island at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lancaster, TBD

Sunday's Games

Long Island at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Kentucky at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Charleston at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

York at Lancaster, TBD

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Charleston at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lexington at Staten Island, TBD

Gastonia at York, TBD

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you