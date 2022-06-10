At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland3211.744
Long Island2121.50010½
Lancaster1825.41914
York1726.39515
Staten Island1230.28619½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia2914.674
High Point2815.6511
Kentucky2119.525
Charleston1825.41911
Lexington1525.37512½
Thursday's Games

Lexington 10, Southern Maryland 6, 1st game

Southern Maryland 3, Lexington 2, 2nd game

Lancaster 1, Staten Island 0

Gastonia 3, Charleston 2

Long Island 6, York 5

Kentucky 8, High Point 2

Friday's Games

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Long Island at Staten Island, 6 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Lexington at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

York at Kentucky, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lexington at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

York at Kentucky, 2:05 p.m.

Long Island at Staten Island, 4 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

