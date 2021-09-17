At A Glance
All Times EDT
Second Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Long Island2118.538
Southern Maryland2018.526½
York1821.4623
Lancaster1623.4105
South Division
WLPct.GB
West Virginia2415.615
High Point2316.5901
Gastonia1722.4367
Lexington1622.421
Wednesday's Games

York 6, Lancaster 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Lancaster at York, ppd., 2nd game

Southern Maryland 7, Long Island 4

Lexington 10, Gastonia 7

West Virginia 4, High Point 3

Thursday's Games

Lancaster 7, York 4. 1st game

Lancaster 6, York 3, 2nd game

Long Island 15, Southern Maryland 6

Lexington 3, Gastonia 1

West Virginia 3, High Point 2

Friday's Games

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Lexington at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lancaster at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island 6:35 p.m.

High Point at Gastonia, 6:50 p.m.

Lexington at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

