At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
Southern Maryland3412.739
Long Island2223.48911½
Lancaster2026.43514
York1927.41315
Staten Island1431.31119½
South Division
WLPct.GB
Gastonia3214.696
High Point2818.6094
Kentucky2221.512
Charleston1927.41313
Lexington1627.37214½
Saturday's Games

Staten Island 4, Long Island 2

Gastonia 6, High Point 4

Lancaster 12, Lexington 2

Charleston 6, Southern Maryland 4

Kentucky 5, York 4

Sunday's Games

Lexington 11, Lancaster 9

York 10, Kentucky 2

Long Island 3, Staten Island 2

Gastonia 9, High Point 5

Southern Maryland 15, Charleston 5

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Kentucky at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

York at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 2, 5 p.m.

Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Kentucky at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you