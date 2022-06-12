|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|First Half
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Southern Maryland
|34
|12
|.739
|—
|Long Island
|22
|23
|.489
|11½
|Lancaster
|20
|26
|.435
|14
|York
|19
|27
|.413
|15
|Staten Island
|14
|31
|.311
|19½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Gastonia
|32
|14
|.696
|—
|High Point
|28
|18
|.609
|4
|Kentucky
|22
|21
|.512
|8½
|Charleston
|19
|27
|.413
|13
|Lexington
|16
|27
|.372
|14½
|Saturday's Games
Staten Island 4, Long Island 2
Gastonia 6, High Point 4
Lancaster 12, Lexington 2
Charleston 6, Southern Maryland 4
Kentucky 5, York 4
|Sunday's Games
Lexington 11, Lancaster 9
York 10, Kentucky 2
Long Island 3, Staten Island 2
Gastonia 9, High Point 5
Southern Maryland 15, Charleston 5
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Kentucky at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
York at Lexington, 12:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 2, 5 p.m.
Charleston at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Kentucky at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Long Island at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.