At A Glance
All Times EDT
First Half
North Division
WLPct.GB
York101.000
Southern Maryland101.000
Lancaster11.500½
Long Island01.0001
Staten Island01.0001
South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston11.500
High Point11.500
Gastonia11.500
Kentucky11.500
Lexington01.000½
Friday's Games

Gastonia 4, Lancaster 3

Charleston 5, Staten Island 1

Southern Maryland 6, Lexington 2

York 5, Long Island 3

Kentucky 2, High Point 1

Saturday's Games

Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

York at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.

Kentucky at High Point, 4:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.

Staten Island at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.

Long Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.

Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you