|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|York
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Southern Maryland
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Lancaster
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Long Island
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Staten Island
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|High Point
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Gastonia
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|—
|Lexington
|0
|1
|.000
|½
|Friday's Games
Gastonia 4, Lancaster 3
Charleston 5, Staten Island 1
Southern Maryland 6, Lexington 2
York 5, Long Island 3
Kentucky 2, High Point 1
|Saturday's Games
Lancaster at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Staten Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
York at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Kentucky at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
York at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lexington, 2:05 p.m.
Kentucky at High Point, 4:05 p.m.
Lancaster at Gastonia, 4:15 p.m.
Staten Island at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Kentucky at Gastonia, 6:15 p.m.
Long Island at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Staten Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
York at Lexington, 6:35 p.m.
Lancaster at High Point, 6:35 p.m.
